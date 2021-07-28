Newport News Public Schools to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Public Schools is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics in August.
NNPS students age 12 and up can sign up for their first and second does appointments set on Tuesday, August 3.
The clinic will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Warwick High School located on 51 Copeland Lane.
Students can register HERE.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.