Newport News Public Schools to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Public Schools is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics in August.

NNPS students age 12 and up can sign up for their first and second does appointments set on Tuesday, August 3.

The clinic will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Warwick High School located on 51 Copeland Lane.

Students can register HERE.

