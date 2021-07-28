Newport News Public Schools to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach health officials are hosting a FREE COVID-19 community vaccination clinic in the Senior Resource Center, 912 Princess Anne Road, Thursday, July 29 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Residents 12 years of age and older are eligible to be vaccinated, however, minors 12-17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Pre-registration is encouraged, however, walk-ins are welcome. Pfizer (two dose), Moderna (two dose) and Johnson & Johnson (one dose) vaccines will be available.

You can register for the vaccine clinic below: