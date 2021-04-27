Newport News partners with HRT to provide bus passes for travel to vaccine clinics

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Leaders in Newport News say they’re partnering with Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) to help people get to COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the area.

Starting Monday, residents are able to call the city’s 311 Contact Center to request a pair of HRT bus passes to use at any vaccine clinic in Hampton Roads. You can also click here to get those passes online.

“Access to reliable transportation is a barrier preventing some people from getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Newport News Fire Chief Jeff Johnson. “The city’s partnership with Hampton Roads Transit ensures everyone has the ability to access a shot, whether they travel to a Community Vaccine Clinic, pharmacy, doctor’s office, or a clinic sponsored by a church or group.”

To get a pass, you’ll need to give your name, address, phone number and say if your appointment is scheduled for the vaccine.

Residents don’t need a vaccine appointment to get a pass.

After completing a request, participants will get a call providing information on where and when they can pick up their bus passes.

The city says pick-up locations will be at city buildings and facilities that are easily accessible to those requesting the passes. Residents age 16 and older are eligible, but they must be used to travel to and from a vaccination clinic.

HRT already provides a Vaccination Access Transportation Program offering paratransit customers free trips to and from vaccination appointments.

To use this service, people can call (757) 455-8010 after registering and scheduling a vaccination appointment. Under this program, trips will only be scheduled to and from known vaccination locations.

