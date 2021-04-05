Newest community vaccination clinic opens in downtown Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The newest community vaccination center is now open at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Suffolk.

This will be the first fixed vaccination site in the Western Tidewater Health District. The clinic will be open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“That consistency and being able to have that resource here in the community that they know well is just a great, great opportunity,” said Dr. Lauren James, the acting director of the Western Tidewater Health District.

Appointments are open to residents of the Western Tidewater Health District, which includes Southampton County, Isle of Wight County, Franklin and Suffolk.

“The progress has been nothing short of phenomenal, in my opinion, as to where we were and where we are today,” said Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman.

When deciding where to place these types of clinics, state officials say they’re focusing on the top 20% most vulnerable populations in Virginia.

This includes “people of color, people who have low income, people who have trouble getting to places,” explained Bruce Sterling, the regional coordinator of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

To register, you can get an appointment on the VDH website. Officials are asking people to arrive at their appointments no more than 20 minutes early. This helps ensure an easy flow of vaccinations.

The community vaccination clinic in Suffolk was set up by the state in partnership with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Western Tidewater Health District.

The Suffolk clinic is scheduled to run for 45 days, there is the potential to expand if necessary.

This location will administer both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.