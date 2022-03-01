New study: Vaccine may offer less protection from omicron infection for kids ages 5-11

A nurse administers a pediatric dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to a girl at a L.A. Care Health Plan vaccination clinic at Los Angeles Mission College in the Sylmar neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, January 19, 2022. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On the same day Virginia students are allowed to ditch their masks, a new report suggests the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine offers little protection against infection with the omicron variant for children ages 5 to 11.

Just like a seat belt or a bike helmet, Virginia Department of Health Vaccine Coordinator Christy Gray told WAVY the Pfizer shots protect young kids. This, even after a new study from the New York Department of Health that suggests the shots were just 12% effective in preventing omicron in kids ages 5-11.

Dr. Douglas Mitchell, director of the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters Medical Group, agrees with Gray.

“The take-home from this is, we know it doesn’t prevent infection, that’s not a failure of the vaccine,” Mitchell told WAVY.

He reminded us that the original studies of the Pfizer vaccine measured how effective it was against severe disease and death, not transmission.

“It’s still very effective in preventing severe disease and preventing hospitalization in children,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell and Gray both told us the study should be taken with a grain of salt because it’s a pre-print, meaning it hasn’t been published in any medical journal and has not yet been peer-reviewed.

“We really cannot draw any definitive conclusions from any study at such an early stage,” Gray said in a statement to WAVY.

The study recommends young children continue to get vaccinated and wear masks to help prevent the spread of the virus.

While a lot of children tested positive for omicron during the surge in January, they remain at low risk for complications and extremely low risk for death.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fewer than 1% of children have died from coronavirus nationwide since the pandemic began nearly three years ago.

