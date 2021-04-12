New Kent holding J&J vaccine clinic Friday

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

NEW KENT, Va. (WAVY) — New Kent County will be holding a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic on Friday.

The clinic will be through the Chickahominy Health District at New Kent High School, 7365 Egypt Road, New Kent, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The clinic will give out 400 vaccine doses.

“We are very pleased that we will be offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine this

week in addition to the Moderna vaccine we normally have at our clinics,” said Rodney

Hathaway, New Kent County administrator. “With the Chickahominy Health District’s

announcement that we are moving into Phase 2, this is perfect timing.”

The Chickahominy Health District has entered Phase 2 for vaccine distribution. Those who live or work in New Kent County, are 18 years of age and older, and wish to sign up for an appointment

to receive the vaccine are now eligible and should call the New Kent County COVID-19 Vaccine

Call Center at (804) 966-9677.

The call center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.