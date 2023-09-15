A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The COVID-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron variant XBB.1.5. is in the process of being distributed across the commonwealth.

The Virginia Department of Health announced on Friday that the vaccine will be available at pharmacies and physicians’ offices, as federally-qualified health centers, free clinics and local health department offices in the coming days.

This comes after the CDC recommended that anyone ages six months and older get the new vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna, particularly those 65 and older and those with compromised immune systems.

While the vaccines are designed to target the Omicron variant XBB.1.5., they can also protect against other Omicron variants such as BA.2.86 and EG.5, studies show.

People with insurance will likely pay nothing out of pocket for the vaccine, the VDH says. Meanwhile people who are uninsured or underinsured can get free COVID-19 vaccines through two federal programs, the Bridge Access Program for adults and the Vaccines for Children program.

For more information on the vaccine and where to get one, visit the Vaccinate Virginia website.