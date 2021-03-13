Nearly 570 seniors to receive COVID-19 vaccines Saturday in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A mass vaccination event is scheduled for Saturday aimed at protecting seniors in underserved neighborhoods.

Up to 570 pre-scheduled COVID-19 vaccinations will take place at the Murray Center and at First Baptist Church in Norfolk on March 14. The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until all the Moderna vaccines are administered.

“Decades of vaccination history confirm the vital role primary care physicians must play to address patient questions and concerns about safety and benefits associated with each and every vaccine,” says Jason Lane, M.D., national medical director, clinical strategy and outcomes at ChenMed, parent company of JenCare.

Organizers say the event is part of a strategic alliance with the Norfolk Health Department and First Baptist Church and is being led by JenCare primary care physicians.

“This is particularly true in underserved communities, where there clearly is less trust for government encouraged public health initiatives and where we have seen how positive health outcomes can be achieved when primary care doctors focus on delivering VIP service and earning patient trust every day,” Lane continued.