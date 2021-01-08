Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccinations administered to citizens over 75, health care and first responders in Perquimans County

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered to citizens over 75 years old, health care workers, and first responders this week in Perquimans County.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the clinic took place at the Perquimans County Recreational Department.

“We were blessed to have such great teamwork to provide citizens of Perquimans County with the vaccine,” the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office posted to its Facebook page Friday.

“We want to give a special thanks to Albemarle Regional Health Services, Perquimans Emergency Medical Services, Perquimans Emergency Management, and the many volunteers that made this a success.”

“We thank Perquimans County Recreational Center for using their facilities. We also thank everyone for their patience and understanding while waiting in the long lines.”