NCDHHS launches ‘Find My Vaccine Group’ online tool to help North Carolinians know when they can get a shot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – To help North Carolinians know when they will be eligible to get their vaccine, NCDHHS has launched a new online tool.

Find My Vaccine Group walks users through a series of questions to determine which vaccine group they fall under. They’ll be notified when their group can get vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and getting your shot will save lives. The Find My Vaccine Group is an effective tool that will help North Carolinians figure out when it's their turn to get vaccinated.



Learn more here: https://t.co/2TJKU5odJV pic.twitter.com/PThhOMgqmO — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) January 25, 2021

Right now, vaccine supplies are incredibly limited.

Beginning on January 27, North Carolina will have only 120,000 doses to allocate across the entire state.

A large portion of those doses are committed to the large-scale events planned several weeks ago to address the backlog in vaccine.

To help get people to COVID-19 vaccine sites, the NC Department of Transportation and the NC Department of Health and Human Services announced last week approximately $2.5 million in funding for local transit agencies to help pay for rides.

Many providers are getting small or no allocations for the coming week. Through no fault of their own, they will be postponing appointments.

“As long as we are getting such a small amount of vaccine as a state, there are going to be challenges and shortages as we try to ensure equitable access to vaccine, while getting shots into arms quickly. We understand this is hard for providers who are doing everything right,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

North Carolina is currently vaccinating people in Groups 1 and 2, which include health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and people 65 and older. Group 3 will include frontline essential workers; Group 4 will include adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness; and Group 5 will include everyone.

Find detailed information about each group online at YourShotYourSpot.nc.gov.

NCDHHS said they are working on a vaccine finder and other interactive features they hope to announce soon.