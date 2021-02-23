NC now receiving COVID-19 vaccine shipments delayed by last week’s weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the state has begun to receive shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine that were delayed last week.

Dr. Mandy Cohen said while speaking to the North Carolina General Assembly that last week’s shipments of the vaccine will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday.

The state will receive two weeks’ worth of vaccinations in one week.

The CDC allocated a total of 162,875 first doses to the state for the week of Feb. 15 and 200,120 first doses to the state this week – an increase of 22.9 percent.

Those shipment totals include both the Pfizer and Moderna numbers.

The Moderna allocation is the same for both weeks at 99,500 but there was a 60 percent increase in the number of Pfizer doses – from 100,620 to 201,240 doses.

A week ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notified NCDHHS about a possible delay in shipments and deliveries of the COVID-19 vaccine due to wintry weather across much of the country.

At the time, NCDHHS said it was working with the CDC and vaccine providers to help minimize “the potential effects of these delays.”

North Carolina lawmakers also asked Cohen about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine – which could be approved in time for additional frontline workers to become eligible for vaccinations on March 10.

Cohen said she was optimistic about the vaccine.

Group 3 begins Wednesday with employees at schools and child care facilities.

Cohen was also asked about the possibility of easing COVID-19 restrictions.

North Carolina’s key COVID-19 metrics have been trending in the right direction over the last several weeks.

Cohen noted the recent decline in hospitalizations and said Gov. Roy Cooper is looking to ease restrictions.

An announcement expected this week, but Cohen not clear about any specific steps.

CBS 17 will updated this story as it develops.