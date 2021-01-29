NC health officials report 99% of first COVID-19 doses administered

Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — Health officials in North Carolina are reporting that nearly 99% of its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccination have been administered.

Among the CDC, these numbers rank the state as sixth in the nation for total doses administered, 12th for first doses administered per 100,000 people, and 17th for total doses administered per 100,000 people.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. says this is the result of the “strong work” of the vaccine team.

“North Carolina vaccine providers have done a phenomenal job serving the people of our state. This is incredibly hard work, and they’ve shown that they are both up to the task and committed to partnering in new ways so that we vaccinate North Carolinians as fast as possible.”

Additionally, The Washington Post recognized North Carolina as being one of three states “providing thorough reporting on vaccine administration by race,” according to NCDHHS.

Health officials shared a new two-part allocation process with vaccine providers, composed of a “baseline allocation” and a “set-aside allocation.”

Allocations prioritize geographic equity and ensuring access to vaccines for older North Carolinians and historically marginalized communities while continuing to expect that all doses are used the same week.

NCDHHS says the goal is to vaccinate as many people as quickly and equitably as possible with a very limited supply of vaccines.

For the next three weeks, the state is guaranteeing baseline vaccine allocations to providers. Approximately 90,000 “baseline” doses are allocated based on population data from the State Center for Health Statistics to provide vaccines to all 100 counties.

The 55,000 “set-aside” doses of the state’s allocation are going to:

Counties with higher numbers of people 65 and older with low income, counties with higher numbers of historically marginalized populations 65 and older, and counties that received less doses per population in previous weeks.

New vaccine providers who will provide greater access to rural and underserved communities and those who can provide vaccine to long-term care facilities not participating in the federal program.

Community vaccination events geographically spread throughout the state. Decisions about events are based on equity, readiness and speed, and partnership.

North Carolinians can find out when they will be eligible to get their vaccine through the online tool, Find My Vaccine Group.

North Carolina is currently vaccinating people in Groups 1 and 2, which include health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and people 65 and older.

The state dashboard can be found here.

Learn more at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov (English) or covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vacuna (Spanish).