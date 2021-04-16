NC Gov. Cooper tours vaccine site in Dare County, which leads state for inoculations

Kelly A. Aiken, PHN, with Dare County school health, speaks with Governor Roy Cooper Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Dare County COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Kill Devil Hills. (Photo courtesy: Philip Ruckle of The Coastland Times.)

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – On Friday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper toured a vaccination site in Dare County. Nearly half of the residents in that county are partially vaccinated, and more than a third are fully vaccinated.

State health leaders say Dare County leads the state in vaccinations. Cooper says it’s because of how efficiently they run their clinics.

Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen made the stop at the Dare County Youth Center in the Outer Banks.

On Friday, the vaccine clinic administered almost 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to people getting first and second shots.

He had the chance to tour the vaccine clinic where anywhere from 900-1,500 people get vaccinated every day. The Dare County Department of Health and Human Services has given more than 30,000 vaccinations so far. Dare County has 47.6% of adults at least partially vaccinated and 36.7% of adults fully vaccinated.

He says he was very impressed.

“Logistics are important, making it easy to make an appointment making sure people are there to volunteer to make sure getting a shot is fast and uncomparable,” he said.

He and health leaders say they are proud of the work Dare County is doing, especially because of how the virus is changing.

“It’s changing to become more contagious and more serious when someone gets it so what we’ve seen in the last week is our trends have either plateaued so they are not going down anymore or they’ve peaked up a little bit. I think it reminds us all to stay vigilant,” said Cohen.

Cooper said that means everyone staying responsible, even those who may still be hesitant.

“Encourage your loved ones, family, friends to get vaccinated. These vaccines are safe. They’re very effective and it’s going to be important for us to engage faith leaders, community leaders, doctors and doctor’s offices, trusted medical providers in order to increase the number so we can turn the corner on this,” he said.

North Carolinians can find vaccine providers in their communities through the online Find a Vaccine Location tool. The COVID-19 vaccine hotline is available at 888-675-4567. Learn more about the state’s vaccine distribution at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov (English) or Vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish).