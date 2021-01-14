NC Gov. Cooper announces people 65 and older can receive COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper arrives for a news briefing on the coronavirus at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. With reported coronavirus cases rising rapidly in many states, governors are getting lots of advice on how to respond. Cooper announced a statewide mask rule and three-week pause on further reopenings, moves that were supported by a nurses association. But Cooper has faced pushback from Republican lawmakers and small businesses that are still shuttered, including bars, gyms and bowling alleys, which have tried to overturn the governor’s orders through legal action or legislation. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – People 65 and older in North Carolina will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday.

The Governor said the state would be opening the criteria for people 65 and older during the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners Legislative Goals Conference.

The criteria for people 65 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine is in addition to those who are 75 and older, along with healthcare workers helping COVID-19 patients and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

During the conference, Cooper asked local leaders to encourage health departments to use all vaccines that are allotted to them.

Cooper also called on local leaders to help enforce the mask mandate.

North Carolina entered Phase 1B last week, which opened the criteria to those 75 and older.

According to the CDC, North Carolina has distributed 852,000 vaccines and 266,938 people have received the first dose of the vaccine.

