NC commission rejects petition to mandate COVID vaccine for some high schoolers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Commission on Public Health voted unanimously Wednesday to reject a petition by UNC System faculty to mandate the COVID vaccine for older high schoolers.

The panel’s rejection comes a day after Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said it was “not time” to implement a mandate on students 17 and older.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services also said it is too soon for a mandate on the age group.

A group of college professors submitted the petition to the state Commission for Public Health, calling on the agency to require the COVID-19 vaccine for students at least 17 years old or entering their senior year of high school.

The commission is made up of 13 members, nine of whom are appointed by the governor. The remaining four are chosen by the NC Medical Society.

This story will be updated.