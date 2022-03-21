NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy has had over 500 separations, 544 to be exact, due to the refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the latest U.S. Navy COVID-19 update released on March 16, officials say 4,583 active component and 3,265 Ready Reserve service members remain unvaccinated.

519 Active Component Sailors and three Reserve Component Sailors separated, all with an honorable characterization of service.

The deadline for active-duty Navy service members to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 was Nov. 28, 2021.

According to a USNI News story written by Heather Mongilio, the Navy trails behind Marine Corps with 1,174 Marines separated due to refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Navy service members are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after completing the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or two weeks after receiving a single dose of a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine.