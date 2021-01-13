Navy ESG 2 leadership receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Navy Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 2 leadership received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Naval Station Norfolk on Monday.
The ESG 2 commander, Rear Adm. Robert Katz, his deputy commander, Col. Brian Duplessis, and Command Master Chief Todd Mangin were vaccinated while aboard USS San Antonio (LPD 17) in Norfolk.
“We must all do our part during this pandemic, and use all the tools at our disposal to combat COVID-19. Vaccines, masks, and social distancing, when used together, offer the best protection,” the crew posted to its Facebook page Tuesday night.
