Naval Medical Center Portsmouth unable to provide doses of COVID-19 vaccinations due to shortage

Capt. Wilifred Hale receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Sgt. Anna Carter Dec. 31, 2020, at Fort Pickett, Virginia. Hale is currently serving as the administrative officer in charge of the task force of Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen conducting COVID-19 testing across the state, and Carter is a medic assigned to Charlie Company, 429th Brigade Support Battalion, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. Members of the Virginia National Guard are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the national rollout established by the Department of Defense and National Guard Bureau. Distribution of the vaccine will be in accordance with guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, Department of Defense and National Guard Bureau. (U.S. National Guard photo by Cotton Puryear)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) announced the facility will not be administering any more COVID-19 vaccinations due to a shortage.

Officials say they expect to get the next shipment of the vaccine at some point this week.

“Due to supply constraints, we are currently unable to provide dose one or two COVID-19 vaccinations,” the facility posted on its website Wednesday.

The news comes less than a month after the medical center moved into Phase 1b.

The posting also says, “For operational forces, U.S. Fleet Forces will continue to coordinate with your command to schedule vaccinations for initial doses. If you are Active Duty, please DO NOT CALL or walk in without U.S. Fleet Forces coordination.”

Beneficiaries should expect to receive a phone message when dose two is available for those who received their initial dose at the NMCP location.

The website also says:

“We have received several questions about the timing of the second dose. Following CDC guidelines, the second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible.

“However, if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval, science behind the vaccination shows that the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine may be scheduled for administration up to six weeks (42 days) after the first dose.

“We do not anticipate exceeding the CDC-approved window for vaccination (42 days from first to second dose), and we are looking forward to receiving additional doses this week to continue COVID-19 vaccinations.”

Read more here.