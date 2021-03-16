Naval Medical Center Portsmouth ramps up efforts to vaccinate military personnel

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Efforts to get members of the military vaccinated against COVID-19 are ramping up.

More than a thousand shots a day are happening at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth now.

Just like the community as a whole facing misinformation and resistance by some, the United States Navy is working to answer questions and bust the myths.



“It’s been challenging just to scale up the numbers and get the flow just right, so we get people in, in a safe manner, and get them their vaccines.”

In three months of administering the vaccine, they have locked down a system. People sign up for the vaccine, and the medical professionals get them in and out.

“We grab the papers, their information sheets, and then we fill out their shot card,” said Thomas Clifton, a hospital corpsman.

Clifton says one of the biggest inconsistencies has been the supply shipments.

“Here lately, last weekend, we were on-average 100 patients per day. And then on some days, we can see … I think … it was 1,500 patients,” he said.

Officials told 10 On Your Side that most of the time, they get two shipments per week, meaning at least 2,000 doses per shipment.

But Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Medical Director of Immunizations Carl Kronman said the supply chain still hasn’t been reliable enough that the hospital can get quite to a rhythm, although they expect that may happen soon.

When they do get people in, they are working hard to debunk any myths or misinformation going around.

“How could there not be [skeptical]? It’s something new that is seemingly quick to come out, but nonetheless, was very specific in ways that the vaccine was created,” said Lt. Cmdr. Julie Cheringal.

Cheringal says easing those worries and answering the questions is a highlight for her

“It’s invigorating, this has been one of the darkest hours of my training in medicine and so this is sort of a light at the end of the tunnel with respect to receiving the vaccination,” she said.

Getting the vaccine is still on a voluntary basis. Cheringal says, to date, she has received her vaccine and encourages anyone else to also make that decision.