Naval Medical Center Portsmouth begins phase 1b for active-duty, beneficiaries 75 and older, DoD frontline workers

201009-N-N0777-1003 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Dec. 22, 2020) The new COVID-19 vaccine is administered to Capt. Kohn Lien, left, from Baltimore, Md., a Sailor aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) by Hospitalman Naomi Ishou, right, from San Diego, and assigned to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP). NMCP is supporting the fleet by providing the voluntary vaccination within the DoD phased approach to prioritizing mission-essential healthcare personnel in receiving the vaccine. GHWB is currently at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability (DPIA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Novalee Manzella)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) announced the hospital began phase 1b Tuesday in accordance with the COVID-19 vaccine Department of Defense Personnel Schema.

NMCP Immunization Clinic hours are Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last walk in accepted at 3:30 p.m.), Saturdays 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. (last walk in accepted at 11:30 a.m.)

Phase 1b includes the following:

Active duty: U.S. Fleet Forces will coordinate with commands to schedule vaccinations.

DoD Beneficiaries 75 years or older: Walk-in appointments (limited vaccination, contingent on vaccine supply)

Front Line Essential Workers: U.S. Fleet Forces will coordinate with commands to schedule vaccination. This includes the education sector (teachers and support staff), Child & Youth Services staff, personnel working at depots and shipyards, DoD corrections staff, DoD post service staff, DoD public transit workers, and Commissary and other installation food service or agricultural workers.



“NMCP does not determine vaccine supply priority, sequence, or timing of the receipt and subsequent distribution of the vaccine. We continue to follow the DoD Phase Schema, and we will continue to update our Facebook page and website with the most current information on who is eligible to receive a vaccination,” the hospital posted.

For more information on where to get vaccinated if you fall into phase 1a or phase 1b with the DoD Personnel Schema, visit the Military Health System website.