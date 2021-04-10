ARHS cancels this week’s J&J vaccine clinics; residents encouraged to attend Moderna clinic instead

FILE – This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) has provided a list of clinics for an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine event in the region.

** Important Update: The J&J vaccination clinics scheduled for April 14-16 in Currituck, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties have been canceled, per state and federal recommendation to pause the use of the vaccine at this time. More information about that here.

“ARHS will not be offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine until we learn more information. It is our top priority to ensure the health and safety of our community citizens. We encourage individuals to move ahead with your vaccine plans by utilizing one of the other two vaccines that are available.”

There is currently a waitlist for residents in ARHS’s eight-county region who still need the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you or someone you know still need their COVID-19 vaccine, or if you’ve previously signed up and have not received it, fill out ARHS’ survey HERE.

Those who received their first dose at one of the ARHS clinics, regardless of residence status, can receive their second dose as long as they have their vaccine card. Those who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with another provider such as Walgreens or CVS, will need to return to that same facility for their second dose.

ARHS Moderna Clinic Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Currituck : 1- 4:30 p.m. at Maple Park (Near YMCA), 208 Airport Road, Maple, NC 27956

: 1- 4:30 p.m. at Maple Park (Near YMCA), 208 Airport Road, Maple, NC 27956 Gates: 2-6 p.m. at Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Road, Gates, 27937

2-6 p.m. at Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Road, Gates, 27937 Hertford: 2-6 p.m. at Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie, NC 27910

2-6 p.m. at Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie, NC 27910 Pasquotank: 2-6 p.m. at Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park, 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909

ARHS Moderna Clinic Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Bertie : 2-6 p.m. at Bertie County High School, 715 US Hwy 13, North Windsor, NC 27983

: 2-6 p.m. at Bertie County High School, 715 US Hwy 13, North Windsor, NC 27983 Camden : 2-6 p.m. at Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Rd., Camden, NC 27921

: 2-6 p.m. at Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Rd., Camden, NC 27921 Chowan: 2-6 p.m. at American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton, NC 27932

ARHS Moderna Clinic Thursday, April 15, 2021

Perquimans: 1-3 p.m. at Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 S. Granby Street, Hertford, NC 27944

