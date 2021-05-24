More than 200 Norfolk inmates received COVID-19 vaccinations over the weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Army National Guard and Virginia Department of Health to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

On Saturday, May 22, the agencies gave vaccines to inmates and employees of the Norfolk City Jail. For hours inside the jail’s gymnasium, 233 inmates shuffled through to get their dose. A spokesperson says eight additional NSO employees joined them.

Recipients could choose between the Johnson & Johnson or the Pfizer vaccine.

“Letting offenders have the option to receive the vaccine helps make our facility safer and helps them to be safe when they return to society,” said Colonel Mike O’Toole. “The event was a success due to the hard work of our staff and everyone who was involved.”

