More than 1,000 at-risk residents receive COVID-19 vaccine in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) – More than a thousand at-risk Norfolk residents, ages 65 and older, got their first and for some, the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, Saturday.



This happened at Calvary Revival Church off Poplar Hall Drive.



Nearly 40 JenCare Senior Medical Center volunteers helped get the shots in arms.



Chief Medical Officer of Jencare Medical Center Tidewater, Dr. Lisa Price Stevens, says this clinic helps serve the low-income.

More than 1,000 at-risk Norfolk residents ages 65 and older are expected to get vaccinated at Calvary Revival Church today. Also here are nearly 40 JenCare Senior Medical Center volunteers. This is not a walk up event. pic.twitter.com/TR8FYQ9n0I — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) March 27, 2021

She says in the coming weeks they are hoping to get access to the J&J vaccine.

“Our plan is to continue to vaccinate folks. We are still sticking with 1a and 1b but as the state opens up we are happy to participate in mass vaccination,” said Stevens.

She says this clinic wouldn’t have been possible without the partnerships of Calvary Revival church leaders and the Norfolk health department.