More mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Hampton Roads announced

FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, a Russian medical worker, right, administers a shot of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to a patient in a vaccination center in Moscow, Russia. Authorities in four Russian regions this week made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for those working in certain sectors of the economy in a bid to boost Russia’s slow immunization rates as coronavirus infections continue to soar. Moscow was the first to announce the measure on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 and the surrounding Moscow region, the Siberian region of Kemerovo and the far eastern Sakhalin promptly followed suit. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — More mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics are coming to both the Peninsula and Southside.

The smaller clinics are focused on helping underserved areas with more convenient access to the vaccine. They use the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which isn’t yet available for those younger than 18.

The vaccine is free (they’re free everywhere) and no appointments are necessary. Here are the upcoming clinics: