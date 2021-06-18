More mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Hampton Roads announced

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — More mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics are coming to both the Peninsula and Southside.
The smaller clinics are focused on helping underserved areas with more convenient access to the vaccine. They use the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which isn’t yet available for those younger than 18.
The vaccine is free (they’re free everywhere) and no appointments are necessary. Here are the upcoming clinics:
- Newport News June 21 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Warwick Mobile Home Community 1 Commercial Pl.
- Norfolk June 21 9 a.m. to noon Titustown Rec Center parking lot 7545 Diven St.
- Norfolk June 21 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Chesterfield Academy 2915 Westminster Ave.
- Newport News June 22 9 a.m. to noon Macedonia Baptist Church 5500 Marshall Ave.
- Newport News June 22 1 p.m. to 5 pm. Trinity Lutheran Church 6807 Huntington Ave.
- Newport News June 23 9 a.m. to noon An Achievable Dream Tennis Center 1300 Ivy Ave.
- Hampton June 23 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Paradise Ocean Club 490 Fenwick Rd, Fort Monroe
- Chesapeake June 24 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Western Branch Community Center 4437 Portsmouth Blvd.
- Chesapeake June 24 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. South Norfolk Community Center 1217 Godwin Ave.
- Chesapeake June 25 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Bainbridge Commons 30 Grady St.
- Newport News June 26 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Circle Mobile Home Community 6029 Jefferson Ave.
- Chesapeake June 27 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chesapeake City Park 900 City Park Dr.