More mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Hampton Roads announced

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — More mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics are coming to both the Peninsula and Southside.

The smaller clinics are focused on helping underserved areas with more convenient access to the vaccine. They use the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which isn’t yet available for those younger than 18.

The vaccine is free (they’re free everywhere) and no appointments are necessary. Here are the upcoming clinics:

  • Newport News June 21 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Warwick Mobile Home Community 1 Commercial Pl.
  • Norfolk June 21 9 a.m. to noon Titustown Rec Center parking lot 7545 Diven St.
  • Norfolk June 21 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Chesterfield Academy 2915 Westminster Ave.
  • Newport News June 22 9 a.m. to noon Macedonia Baptist Church 5500 Marshall Ave.
  • Newport News June 22 1 p.m. to 5 pm. Trinity Lutheran Church 6807 Huntington Ave.
  • Newport News June 23 9 a.m. to noon An Achievable Dream Tennis Center 1300 Ivy Ave.
  • Hampton June 23 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Paradise Ocean Club 490 Fenwick Rd, Fort Monroe
  • Chesapeake June 24 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Western Branch Community Center 4437 Portsmouth Blvd.
  • Chesapeake June 24 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. South Norfolk Community Center 1217 Godwin Ave.
  • Chesapeake June 25 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Bainbridge Commons 30 Grady St.
  • Newport News June 26 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Circle Mobile Home Community 6029 Jefferson Ave.
  • Chesapeake June 27 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chesapeake City Park 900 City Park Dr.
Senatara COVID-19 Infographic (Dec. 2020)

