Moderna, J&J boosters now available locally after recommendation by CDC

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A recommendation was issued late Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control for booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, making boosters now available from all three vaccine manufacturers including Pfizer BioNTech.

10 On Your Side’s Chris Horne received a J&J booster at the Community Vaccination Center Friday at Military Circle Mall, and reported no pain or side effects in the hours after the shot.

Guidance for the Moderna booster is similar to that already in place for Pfizer. A single booster is recommended at least six months after completion of their initial series for those populations who are 65 years of age and older, those living in long-term care facilities, and those 18 years of age and up who are at increased risk due to underlying medical conditions or where they work or live.

The recommendation for J&J patients is less restrictive. A single booster is recommended at least two months after completion of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines for those 18 years of age and up.

“The process is great, they whip you in and whip you out,” said Joe Marshall, who received his Moderna booster at Military Circle and says it couldn’t have been easier.

It was the same for Vicki and Art Moye of Virginia Beach.

“It took no time at all. It was a quick check-in and after five minutes we were done,” Art Moye said.

John Smith came to the clinic to boost his Moderna vaccination. He doesn’t believe the propaganda going around urging people against getting vaccinated.

“I’m here to get my shot. I’m taking it, regardless of what people say,” Smith said.

COVID-19 could not be more real for George and Lisa Taylor. He has lost friends to the disease.

“I’m happy to get my booster shot because it’s very bad out here with this Covid,” Lisa Taylor added.

The CDC says you can now mix and match boosters, so the booster doesn’t have to be the same company as your initial vaccination.

“If you decide to get a booster dose by mixing and matching, the Virginia Department of Health urges you to consult with your doctor or healthcare provider who can assist you in making the best decision for your own situation,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s State Vaccination Liaison. “We also stress that all three vaccines authorized for administration in the United States are highly effective in preventing severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death.”