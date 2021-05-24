Mobile J&J vaccine events being held in Western Tidewater Health District

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Department of Emergency Management have partnered to hold mobile vaccination clinics.
The first week of mobile clinics will be from May 24-30 in the Western Tidewater Health District, which covers Isle of Wight County, Suffolk, Franklin and Southampton County.
In upcoming weeks, the mobile clinics will move to other localities to support local health department initiatives.
“These mobile clinics will offer free COVID-19 vaccines in a series of local clinics, primarily in rural and underserved areas where vaccine access can be challenging. They are designed to reach unvaccinated Virginians at times and places that are closer and more convenient,” the Virginia Department of Health wrote in a news release.
The vaccines will be Johnson & Johnson one-dose shots.
Here are the dates and locations of the mobile clinics:
- May 24, 1-4 p.m. at Windsor Town Center 23361 Courthouse Hwy., Windsor
- May 24, 5-8 p.m. at Ivor Fire Dept. 8295 Main Street, Ivor
- May 25, 1-4 p.m. at Courtland Health Dept. 26022 Administration Center, Courtland
- May 25, 5-8 p.m. at Holland Baseball Field 6720 Ruritan Blvd. Suffolk
- May 26, 1-4 p.m. at Boykins Fire Station 18127 N. Railroad Ave., Boykins
- May 26, 5-8 p.m. at Capron Baseball Field 22505 Drewery Road, Dreweryville
- May 27, 1-4 p.m. at Southampton Meadows 33536 Phillips St., Franklin
- May 27, 5-8 p.m. at Newsoms Baseball Field 28286 S. Main St., Newsoms
- May 28, 1-4 p.m. at Hayden Village Center 680 Oak St., Franklin
- May 28, 5-8 p.m. at Carrsville Fire Dept. 6201 Carrsville Hwy., Carrsville
- May 29, 1-4 p.m. at Planter’s Club 4600 Planters Club Rd., Suffolk
- May 30, 1-4 p.m. at Whaleyville Rec. Center 132 Robertson St., Suffolk
- May 30, 5-8 p.m. at Lone Star Lake Park 401 Kings Hwy., Suffolk
To find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org.