Mobile J&J vaccine events being held in Western Tidewater Health District

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Department of Emergency Management have partnered to hold mobile vaccination clinics.

The first week of mobile clinics will be from May 24-30 in the Western Tidewater Health District, which covers Isle of Wight County, Suffolk, Franklin and Southampton County.

In upcoming weeks, the mobile clinics will move to other localities to support local health department initiatives.

“These mobile clinics will offer free COVID-19 vaccines in a series of local clinics, primarily in rural and underserved areas where vaccine access can be challenging. They are designed to reach unvaccinated Virginians at times and places that are closer and more convenient,” the Virginia Department of Health wrote in a news release.

The vaccines will be Johnson & Johnson one-dose shots.

Here are the dates and locations of the mobile clinics:

May 24, 1-4 p.m. at Windsor Town Center 23361 Courthouse Hwy., Windsor

at Windsor Town Center 23361 Courthouse Hwy., Windsor May 24, 5-8 p.m. at Ivor Fire Dept. 8295 Main Street, Ivor

at Ivor Fire Dept. 8295 Main Street, Ivor May 25, 1-4 p.m. at Courtland Health Dept. 26022 Administration Center, Courtland

at Courtland Health Dept. 26022 Administration Center, Courtland May 25, 5-8 p.m. at Holland Baseball Field 6720 Ruritan Blvd. Suffolk

at Holland Baseball Field 6720 Ruritan Blvd. Suffolk May 26, 1-4 p.m. at Boykins Fire Station 18127 N. Railroad Ave., Boykins

at Boykins Fire Station 18127 N. Railroad Ave., Boykins May 26, 5-8 p.m. at Capron Baseball Field 22505 Drewery Road, Dreweryville

at Capron Baseball Field 22505 Drewery Road, Dreweryville May 27, 1-4 p.m. at Southampton Meadows 33536 Phillips St., Franklin

at Southampton Meadows 33536 Phillips St., Franklin May 27, 5-8 p.m. at Newsoms Baseball Field 28286 S. Main St., Newsoms

at Newsoms Baseball Field 28286 S. Main St., Newsoms May 28, 1-4 p.m. at Hayden Village Center 680 Oak St., Franklin

at Hayden Village Center 680 Oak St., Franklin May 28, 5-8 p.m. at Carrsville Fire Dept. 6201 Carrsville Hwy., Carrsville

at Carrsville Fire Dept. 6201 Carrsville Hwy., Carrsville May 29, 1-4 p.m. at Planter’s Club 4600 Planters Club Rd., Suffolk

at Planter’s Club 4600 Planters Club Rd., Suffolk May 30, 1-4 p.m. at Whaleyville Rec. Center 132 Robertson St., Suffolk

at Whaleyville Rec. Center 132 Robertson St., Suffolk May 30, 5-8 p.m. at Lone Star Lake Park 401 Kings Hwy., Suffolk

To find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org.