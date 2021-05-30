Mobile COVID-19 vaccination locations announced in Portsmouth, Chesapeake

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Health officials announced new dates for mobile vaccination clinics in Chesapeake and Portsmouth.

The mobile clinics will offer free COVID-19 vaccines in a series of local clinics, primarily in rural and underserved areas where vaccine access can be challenging. No appointments are needed.

These vendor-operated, mobile vaccination clinics will move from place to place to support local health department efforts in the region and across the state. The mobile clinics will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and eliminating the need for second-dose shots.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

Chesapeake and Portsmouth Health District Vaccination Sites

Date Time Location

June 1 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Dollar Tree 3376 Military Hwy. Chesapeake

June 1 3 – 7 p.m. Cuffee Community Center 2019 Windy Rd. Chesapeake

June 2 9 a.m. – Noon Wesley Community Service Center 1701 Elm Ave. Portsmouth

June 2 1 – 5 p.m. Cradock Recreation Center Allen Rd. Portsmouth

June 3 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cavalier Recreation Center 404 Viking St. Portsmouth

June 4 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tidewater Community College 120 Campus Dr. Portsmouth

June 5 1 – 4 p.m. Fourth Baptist Church 726 South St. Portsmouth