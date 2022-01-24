Mobile clinic offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines at Hampton church Feb. 4

Marin Ackerman, 10, center, receives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Sydney Mogul, right, with some distraction help from certified child life specialist Hanna Mathess during the first COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Franklin County for children age 5-11 at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Children ages 5-11 will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic on Feb. 4 in Hampton.

The clinic will give out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for the 5-11 age group from 4-6:30 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 125 West County Street in Hampton.

The Hampton University Mobile Health Clinic is partnering with the church to offer the vaccines.

Those interested in getting the vaccine should bring documentation with proof of their name, as well as a vaccination card/record.

Social distancing will be required at the clinic. Those entering the facility need to wear face coverings.

Schedule an appointment here.