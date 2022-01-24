Mobile clinic offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines at Hampton church Feb. 4

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Children ages 5-11 will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic on Feb. 4 in Hampton.
The clinic will give out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for the 5-11 age group from 4-6:30 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 125 West County Street in Hampton.
The Hampton University Mobile Health Clinic is partnering with the church to offer the vaccines.
Those interested in getting the vaccine should bring documentation with proof of their name, as well as a vaccination card/record.
Social distancing will be required at the clinic. Those entering the facility need to wear face coverings.
Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.
Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.