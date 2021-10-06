Military Circle Mall to host COVID-19 booster shots, vaccine clinics

The former Macy’s at Military Circle Mall is being used as a FEMA vaccination site in Norfolk (WAVY Photo/Chris Omahen)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is hosting COVID-19 booster shot clinics at Military Circle Mall beginning this weekend.

The vaccination clinic will open Saturday, October 9, at the former Macy’s department store location at located at 880 N. Military Highway in Norfolk.

Those who qualify for the booster shots are:

Any Virginian 65 years and older, or those 18 and above who have underlying medical conditions

Anyone who live or work in a high risk setting

Residents who have received the second dose of their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine 6 months or more ago

Along with the booster shots, residents who need to receive their first or second dose of any vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson), or those who are immunosuppressed and need a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine may also receive them at no cost at the Norfolk site.

The vaccination appointments will be from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. Those who have an appointment should plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to the appointment time.

To find an appointment, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Have vaccine questions or need help scheduling? Contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline at (757) 683-2745. While appointments are encouraged, walk-ins will also be accepted.