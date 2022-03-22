Participants in the event will take home a McDonald's food coupon.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday, March 26, a free COVID-19 community vaccine clinic will be held at a local McDonald’s location.

The Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts are hosting the clinic Saturday at the McDonald’s restaurant at 12105 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants in the event will take home a McDonald’s food coupon.

At the clinic, there is a variety of vaccines that will be offered: Moderna, Pfizer, Pfizer Kids, and Johnson & Johnson.

The Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts emphasized in a news release that the best way to reduce serious illness and death from COVID-19 is to receive the vaccine.

Interested in an appointment? Visit vaccinate.virginia.gov, check out the Peninsula Health District, or follow

the links below. Walk-ins are welcomed.

Please visit the following links to schedule an appointment: