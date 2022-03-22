NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday, March 26, a free COVID-19 community vaccine clinic will be held at a local McDonald’s location.
The Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts are hosting the clinic Saturday at the McDonald’s restaurant at 12105 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participants in the event will take home a McDonald’s food coupon.
At the clinic, there is a variety of vaccines that will be offered: Moderna, Pfizer, Pfizer Kids, and Johnson & Johnson.
The Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts emphasized in a news release that the best way to reduce serious illness and death from COVID-19 is to receive the vaccine.
Interested in an appointment? Visit vaccinate.virginia.gov, check out the Peninsula Health District, or follow
the links below. Walk-ins are welcomed.
Please visit the following links to schedule an appointment:
- Moderna: https://tinyurl.com/2e3vumdc
- Pfizer: https://tinyurl.com/4chkak4s
- Pfizer Kids: https://tinyurl.com/3dhh2ec5
- Johnson & Johnson: https://tinyurl.com/yc53bvpn
Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.
Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.