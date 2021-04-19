McDonald Army Health Center at Fort Eustis offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible beneficiaries

FORT EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) — McDonald Army Health Center inside Fort Eustis is now offering first dose Pfizer vaccine appointments to all eligible military members and their families 16 years of age and older.

The latest comes after Virginia entered Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccination plan Sunday which allows all residents 16 years old and above to register for the vaccine.

The McDonald Army Health Center will be offering first dose Pfizer vaccine appointments to all TRICARE eligible service members, their families, retirees, veterans, as well as government employees only.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, beneficiaries are encouraged to call the COVID Vaccine Information Line at 757-953-6208, pressing 1 for McDonald Army Health Center. Another option for beneficiaries is through TRICARE Online.

You can also schedule your vaccine appointments on Fort Eustis at Anderson Field House located at 643 Dickman Street Fort Eustis, Virginia 23604.

Officials are asking those seeking the vaccine to follow these vaccination site guidelines: