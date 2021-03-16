Mass vaccination site also coming to Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Another mass vaccination center similar to Portsmouth’s is coming to Suffolk next month.

An official source told WAVY’s Aesia Toliver that the site will go online April 6 at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown.

The site will come after operations already in place in Portsmouth, Petersburg and Danville (the Petersburg location opens Wednesday).

Another location in Prince William is expected to open next week, the Virginia Department of Health says.

More than a dozen sites are expected to open in total, with later sites like Suffolk’s fueled by the more than 100,000 Johnson & Johnson doses Virginia expects weekly starting March 29.

The sites are funded through FEMA and in addition to local sites run through local health departments. They were picked based on an equity analysis to impact the highest numbers of vulnerable populations.

Portsmouth’s looking to vaccinate about 1,000 people a day at its center.

A line outside Portsmouth’s vaccination site on March 16, 2021. (WAVY)

Vaccinations are by appointment only and for eligible Virginians signed up through Virginia’s pre-registration system. No walk-ins are allowed at the moment.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam just got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.



The National Guard is helping to administer vaccines as mass vaccination sites open this week, including in Portsmouth. https://t.co/p7gRoptTl7 pic.twitter.com/XXTPuVrQGt — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) March 15, 2021

To pre-register, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the COVID Vaccine Hotline at 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682).

WAVY’s Aesia Toliver will have more on the clinics coming up on WAVY News 10 Midday.