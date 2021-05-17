Lost your COVID-19 vaccine card? Here’s how to get a replacement in Virginia

FILE – In this March 19, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo. The COVID-19 infections among the New York Yankees team and staff underscore that coronavirus infections are possible even after vaccination. One player, three coaches and four staff members have tested positive since Sunday, May 9, 2021. All eight were vaccinated in April or March. Only one developed any symptoms. No vaccine works 100% of the time, so sometimes vaccinated people get infected or even sick. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — These days, having proof of a COVID-19 vaccination could be important in certain situations.

For those who lose those crucial cards, the state of Virginia has a way to get new proof of vaccination.

Virginia has a website that allows residents to request their Virginia Immunization Information System records.

Within 24 to 48 hours of their request, a Virginia Immunization Information System representative will contact them to discuss the request.

Click here to access the records request system.