Lost your COVID-19 vaccine card? Here’s how to get a replacement in Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — These days, having proof of a COVID-19 vaccination could be important in certain situations.
For those who lose those crucial cards, the state of Virginia has a way to get new proof of vaccination.
Virginia has a website that allows residents to request their Virginia Immunization Information System records.
Within 24 to 48 hours of their request, a Virginia Immunization Information System representative will contact them to discuss the request.
Click here to access the records request system.