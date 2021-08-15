Local health officials to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics across Hampton Roads

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated to avoid reinfection, especially amid the threat of the extra-contagious delta variant — and there’s growing evidence the shots offer those survivors bonus protection against mutants.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — With the fall school semester right around the corner and as local concert venues begin requiring proof of being fully vaccinated or a recent negative Covid test, some community members may be looking for their next chance to get a shot.

Across the 757 there are several looking into the week ahead.

In Williamsburg, James City County Public Schools are hosting a 3 day back-to-school clinic on August 16 through the 18. Clinics are open to families with students in any grade K-12. Monday’s event is at Toano Middle School beginning at 1 p.m. For more information, click here.

Also happening Monday, First Baptist Church East End will host a clinic in Newport News.

That’s off Jefferson Avenue. It runs from 10 am to 430 pm– at last check, there were over 25 available appointments. Click here to reserve your spot.

On Tuesday and Thursday, VDH continues its regional vaccination collaborative at the Military Circle Mall. The clinics next week will be held Tuesday, August 17, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday, August 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins will be accepted, but advanced registration is encouraged. Those who would like to register for a specific time, click here.

The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will also offer back-to-school clinics the next two Fridays in August. The clinics will be held on Corporation Lane.

K-12 students can receive their school physical and all required or recommended vaccinations, including the COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 years and older.

Appointments are required, and parents must bring the child’s vaccination records.

Only one child and one parent are permitted per appointment. For more information, click here.