Local health officials hosting COVID-19 vaccine booster event in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News health officials are hosting an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine booster event.
The vaccine clinic is set for Friday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Warwick Boulevard Physicians which is located at 9294 Warwick Boulevard.
Residents hoping to get their vaccine will have an option between Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. All ages 18 and older are welcome, no appointment is needed.
