Local health officials hosting COVID-19 vaccine booster event in Newport News

COVID-19 Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – A woman is injected with her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a Dallas County Health and Human Services vaccination site in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News health officials are hosting an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine booster event.

The vaccine clinic is set for Friday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Warwick Boulevard Physicians which is located at 9294 Warwick Boulevard.

Residents hoping to get their vaccine will have an option between Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. All ages 18 and older are welcome, no appointment is needed.

Coronavirus Coverage on WAVY.com

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Senatara COVID-19 Infographic (Dec. 2020)

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10