Local firefighters receive first round of coronavirus vaccinations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A "handful" of ineligible people were able to jump in line during a COVID-19 vaccine mass distribution event over the weekend despite not being in priority groups outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services, a clinic spokesperson said.

Right now, many vaccine providers are focusing on frontline healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities for vaccinations. Those people are considered Phase 1A. People in Phase 1B, including those aged 65 and up and people with chronic medical conditions, are also eligible to receive the vaccine now, pending adequate supply.