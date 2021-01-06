HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Local fire departments in Hampton Roads shared images of their first-responders receiving coronavirus vaccinations on Wednesday.
Hampton Fire-Rescue and Suffolk Fire-Rescue crews were photographed during the process. The pictures taken were shared on social media platforms.
- GALLERY: Local firefighters receive first round of coronavirus vaccinations
- Williamsburg EMTs, paramedics receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Latest News
- Local firefighters receive first round of coronavirus vaccinations
- Man photographed in Pelosi’s office identified as Arkansas Trump supporter
- 4 people died as Trump supporters stormed Capitol
- Republicans condemn ‘scheme’ to undo election for Trump
- WEB EXCLUSIVE: Washington set to battle Brady and the Bucs