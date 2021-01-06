Local firefighters receive first round of coronavirus vaccinations

COVID-19 Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Local fire departments in Hampton Roads shared images of their first-responders receiving coronavirus vaccinations on Wednesday.

Hampton Fire-Rescue and Suffolk Fire-Rescue crews were photographed during the process. The pictures taken were shared on social media platforms.

