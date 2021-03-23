Local faith leaders join VDEM official to discuss vaccination efforts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Across the commonwealth, vaccine supplies have increased, and mass vaccination sites are gradually popping in various parts of the state.

Faith and community leaders have been meeting weekly to help vaccinate the community. This morning’s “Get Out the Vaccine” virtual event featured Director and State Coordinator for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Curtis Brown.

Brown says they still need help getting people pre-registered for the vaccine. Elite Business Strategies is working with them to hire multiple community outreach and engagement specialists.

As more people get appointments, transportation is crucial for the underserved. To combat that, Brown says a bus or van route is in the works to help get people to vaccination sites.

For those who can’t travel at all, another system is on the way.

“There has been some meetings and conversations I’ve been a part of about working with the Department of Medical Assistance Services to identify those folks and reaching out to them and create a process to get folks who are homebound vaccinated,” stated Brown.

Then comes the issue of vaccinators, as concerns were raised about the required training to give the shots making it hard for medical professionals.

“The General Assembly [was] led by the Black Caucus for passing legislation to streamline and expedite the process for increasing the number of vaccinators for this response,” Brown said.

As we’ve reported, there’s a community vaccination center in Portsmouth, and others on the way in Suffolk and Southampton County.

You can now add the Virginia Peninsula to that list. Brown says sometime in the next month they are working to establish a site in Hampton or Newport News.

“We’ve assessed and looked at a couple of sites, the civic center, Hampton University and others,” Brown explained.

If you’re interested in applying for the Elite Business Strategies positions, email Princess Ousely at pousely@educatevaccinate.com.

To pre-register, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the COVID Vaccine Hotline at 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682).