Local Coast Guard command receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Coast Guard Fifth District receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Staff from the U.S. Coast Guard Fifth District received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

Officials posted to social media saying that many volunteered to receive the vaccine as soon as it was made available to them, including Rear Adm. Laura Dickey, commander of the Fifth Coast Guard District.

“After reviewing information about the vaccine, I decided it was the right thing for me to do in order to help protect my health and mission readiness,” said Rear Adm. Dickey. “With 94% effectiveness, I believe the vaccine will help make sure that I won’t get COVID and potentially infect those around me or become a burden to the healthcare system.”