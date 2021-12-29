Local clinics see rise in vaccine demand as COVID-19 cases surge

FILE – A health worker administers a dose of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Norristown Public Health Center in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted revised guidelines on Thursday, Dec. 23, that are loosening rules that call on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive for COVID-19. Those workers will be allowed to come back to work after seven days if they test negative and don’t have symptoms. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — COVID-19 cases are surging and so is demand for the vaccines at local clinics.

At the Virginia Department of Health clinic in Newport News on Warwick Blvd, boosters are the top shot people come to get.

According to health officials, this clinic is contracted to give out 250 shots a day. On Monday, this location gave out 388 shots. Of those, 32 were first doses, 148 were boosters.

Nearly everyone we spoke going in and out of the clinic was there for their third shot.

“A couple friends I know had recently gotten COVID and they also they were vaccinated. So, it was just scary to me,” said Austin Morgan who got his booster shot Tuesday. “I didn’t think I was going to get the booster, but now that it’s a reality that people who have the vaccine can still get it, I might as well get the booster.”

Since this clinic open on Oct. 21, 2021, boosters have been the main priority of visitors.

In total, this location has given out 11,833 shots, 8,513 of those were boosters.

A reminder, this clinic will be closed for the New Year’s holiday from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2 for the New Year holiday.

The clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It will be open this week Monday through Thursday. The clinic will return to its regular schedule on Jan. 3. The clinic accepts walk-ins, but appointments can also be made by phone at 877-829-4682.