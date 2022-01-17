Local churches in Norfolk hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics through March

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Several local churches in Norfolk, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health, are hosting COVID-19 clinics from January through March.

First United Presbyterian Church, which is located at 745 E. 29th Street, Norfolk, VA 23504, is hosting vaccine clinics on Tuesday, Jan. 18, and Feb. 2, from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.

New Hope COGIC, located at 3232 Brest Avenue, Norfolk 23509, is hosting vaccines clinics on Jan. 26 and Feb. 16., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Shiloh Baptist Church, located at 745 Park Avenue, Norfolk 23504, is hosting vaccine clinics on Feb. 16. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church Berkley, located on Berkley Avenue, Norfolk 23523, is hosting vaccine clinics on February 9 and March 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The vaccine clinic is open to children 5-12, teens, and adults.

Pre-registration is not necessary, walk-in’s are welcome. Health officials will be giving the Moderna and Pfizer first, second and boosters.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.