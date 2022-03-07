Local churches hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Local churches are hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.
In Norfolk, the 1st Baptist Church Berkley in Norfolk is hosting the vaccine clinic Tuesday, March 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is located at 706 Berkley Avenue.
In Virginia Beach, the New Light Baptist Church is hosting a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, March 9.
The clinic will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the church located at 5549 Indian River Road.
All vaccines will be available including boosters. Ages 5-17 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine and will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Masks are required to be worn inside the clinic.
Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.
Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.