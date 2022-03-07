Local churches hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Hui Ngai-seng, 75, receives his first dose of China’s Sinovac COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a community vaccination center in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Local churches are hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.

In Norfolk, the 1st Baptist Church Berkley in Norfolk is hosting the vaccine clinic Tuesday, March 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is located at 706 Berkley Avenue.

In Virginia Beach, the New Light Baptist Church is hosting a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, March 9.

The clinic will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the church located at 5549 Indian River Road.

All vaccines will be available including boosters. Ages 5-17 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine and will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Masks are required to be worn inside the clinic.