Gov. Northam, Dr. Fauci hold ‘tele-townhall’ to discuss importance of COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Dr. Anthony Fauci met virtually Tuesday night to discuss vaccines, vaccine hesitancy and more.

The livestreamed event started at 6 p.m. Tuesday and was sponsored by 10 organizations in the state.

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president.

Other medical experts, including Virginia Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula, also attended.

