Knock knock: Your vaccine appointment is here

HAMPTON, Va (WAVY) — Dressed in vests labeled “Educate & Vaccinate,” a handful of outreach specialists went door-to-door in Hampton Thursday afternoon with their laptops and listening ears turned on.

“It’s not going to be a hard sell, it’s more so listening and being able to answer questions and schedule an appointment if needed,” said Gaylene Kanoyton, president of Celebrate Healthcare.

Kanoyton said “Get out the Vaccine” is just like “Get Out the Vote.”

“You have to go to where they live, work, and play and talk to them one on one, listen to their concerns,” Kanoyton said.

Over the next few weeks, dozens of educators will fan out across the 757, setting up shop in convenience stores, and strip malls and holding community events.

This work will be done mainly in Black and brown communities where vaccine hesitancy remains the highest.

“We just have to go where they are and explain to them why this is so important herd immunity is critical for us to get back to some form of normalcy,” said Kanoyton.

They’re also working to remove barriers such as transportation. Staff can arrange a ride for those who need one.

“Now, a majority of everyone who wanted a vaccine has gotten it and this is what we’ve always been afraid of — that we have more vaccines now than people and we need to get the people out,” Kanoyton told WAVY.

They’ll knock on as many doors as it takes to get the job done.

If you’re interested doing this kind of community outreach work they’re still hiring. You can make $20 an hour and work 15 to 25 hours a week.

Fill out the application here.