Kids as young as 12 are now getting COVID-19 vaccines in Virginia. Here’s who’s administering them

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Everyone over the age of 12 can now get vaccinated, and 14-year-old Amilyn Estes of Norfolk couldn’t wait to roll up her sleeve.

“I definitely want to go back to normal, like, this is not ideal at all,” she told WAVY Thursday morning.

The FEMA vaccination site at the old Macy’s department store in Military Circle Mall started giving shots to those 12 and older as soon as they got the green light from the state health commissioner around 11 am.

They doled out more than a dozen doses in the first hour.

Deputy Site Manager Tim Smith told WAVY that people started showing up with children on Monday — ahead of final approval, which happened Wednesday — trying to get a shot.

“What it says to me is we’re on the road to recovery, ” Smith said.

The Estes family is hoping to be a part of that recovery.

“We have an aunt that’s sick with breast cancer and that’s the reason we all got vaccinated,” Igriza Estes told WAVY. She brought both of her daughters to the Norfolk clinic.

The Norfolk site is welcoming walk-ups every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until May 22.

“When you get your vaccination, we’ll make you an appointment for your second shot even though we won’t be here, department of health has got a clinic set up for them,” Smith said.

State-run clinics in the region started vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds Friday.

Some schools are also hosting clinics, the state is leaving it up to the districts.

FEMA is providing the shots in Norfolk high schools this week, and will be in Virginia Beach and Portsmouth high schools next week.

Those 12 and up can get a shot at Warhill High School in James City County on Friday between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Hampton City Schools plan to give vaccines in select schools. They sent out a parent survey Thursday afternoon and will schedule based on the feedback they get.

The vaccine is not required for school but it may help keep kids in class. They won’t have to quarantine anymore if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19 and they won’t put others at risk either.

Some schools are also offering clinics as well as some pediatricians’ offices.

CHKD told WAVY: “We are currently coordinating the purchase and distribution of vaccines to the primary care pediatric practices of CHKD Medical Group. We expect to receive a limited first shipment by the week of May 17. We will post vaccine availability updates on chkd.org as soon as we have them. If parents have questions in the meantime, they should call their pediatrician’s office.”

Some drug store chains are also offering shots to children. You should contact them for an appointment.