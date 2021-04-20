‘Joints for Jabs’: Activist groups give weed to vaccinated people on 4/20

(NEXSTAR) – Marijuana activist groups are helping the vaccination drive Tuesday by giving adults a “joint for a jab.”

The vaccination drives are taking place on 4/20, of course, in New York City, Washington D.C. and other U.S. cities.

Pro-legalization group DC Marijuana Justice is giving out free joints at vaccination centers across the District of Columbia Tuesday. DCMJ said they opted not to list the Joints for Jabs locations to avoid creating lines at vaccine sites.

It’s time to start giving out joints! We have volunteers outside the Walmart on H St.!#JointsForJabs #Four2021 pic.twitter.com/a07kSEmXMW — DC Marijuana Justice💨🏛💨🏛💨🏛💨 (@DCMJ2014) April 20, 2021

“DC Marijuana Justice believes that cannabis can help heal the nation and strongly believes that you can help do your part in ending the pandemic by getting vaccinated and assisting others in getting vaccinated,” according to the group’s website.

Clever of @DCMJ2014: they’re posted up outside a vaccinating CVS, giving a free joint (& not a small one) to any vaccinated person



Saw one guy saying he didn’t really want to get the shot, then promise he *would* get it if they gave him the joint now, then cave & go into the CVS pic.twitter.com/OkjnNscyZR — Wesley Morgan (@wesleysmorgan) April 20, 2021

In New York City, longtime AIDS activist group ACT UP NY is handing out free joints in Union Square to people who can prove they’re full vaccinated.

“The marijuana community supports the science behind the COVID vaccine and what better way to encourage cannabis users to get vaccinated than to give out free pot,” activist Dana Beal told Nexstar’s WPIX in a statement.

What inspired the group to put on their “Joints for Jabs” effort? Krispy Kreme’s recent promotion offering free donuts to people who showed proof of vaccination, organizers told WPIX.

Other dispensaries across the country have put on similar programs to try to get people vaccinated.

Michigan dispensary Greenhouse of Walled Lake is currently running a “Pot for Shots” program which they extended through the end of April after the “overwhelmingly positive response” it saw in February.