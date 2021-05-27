JMU to require vaccines for students, sets a July 8 deadline — but there are exceptions

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Before returning to campus for the Fall 2021 semester, all students at James Madison University, will be required to provide verification that they have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The university said this is to ensure the health of the community and to follow the guidelines put in place by Governor Ralph Northam’s office, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along other agencies.

Students must upload proof of their vaccination or exemption form to their MyJMUChart by July 8.

Vaccine exceptions will be made for medical conditions, religious beliefs or in the case where a person agrees in writing to the conditions set forth in an assumption-of-risk exemption.

According to the release, a large majority of faculty and staff have been fully vaccinated. They say they also strongly encourage those who are not to get vaccinated.

Anyone with questions regarding the new guidelines should visit the university’s COVID-19 safety guidelines page.