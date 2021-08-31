Isle of Wight considers requiring unvaccinated employees to get tested weekly for COVID-19

Registered nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Isle of Wight County is the latest locality in the Hampton Roads region to consider requiring employees to make a choice between getting the COVID-19 vaccine or being tested regularly.

The Isle of Wight Board of Supervisors will vote on the issue Thursday.

According to the resolution that will be considered, the policy would go into effect Oct. 1 is approved. On that date, employees would need to provide proof of vaccination status. Those who are partially vaccinated on that date would need to follow the same safety protocols as those who are unvaccinated until they get their final dose.

Test results for unvaccinated employees would need to be submitted starting Monday, Oct. 4 and every Monday thereafter.

Employees who need an exemption for medical or religious reasons would need to submit a completed Request for Accommodation form to the Human Resources Department.

According to Virginia Department of Health data, nearly 60% of the adult population in Isle of Wight is fully vaccinated.

The proposal in Isle of Wight County follows the announcement from six Hampton Roads area cities saying they are requiring weekly COVID-19 tests for municipal employees who aren’t vaccinated.

Those localities include Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk and Williamsburg. The policy for those localities goes into effect Oct. 1.