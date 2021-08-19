‘I think it is the right tactic:’ Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune leader in favor of military vaccination mandate

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – The delta variant of COVID-19 is increasing hospitalizations aboard Camp Lejeune. With mandatory COVID vaccinations on the board, the Emergency Officer for Marine Corp Installations said he is in favor of making it required.

Captain Michael Sullivan, the Public Health Emergency Officer for Marine Corp Installations said he personally believes it is the right attack to take against the delta variant. Sullivan said if the trends keep up the way they are currently, it could have a negative impact on training and potentially affect things they need to do to maintain the highest level of national security.

“The delta variant is going to negatively impact capacity to train, to move people around and also to even really potentially do the things we need to do to maintain the national security the country has come to expect from us,” he said.

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune currently has administered 63,390 first and second doses of the COVID vaccine on base. The Naval Medical Center’s COVID unit is not at capacity but they have a surge plan in place should they need to activate it.