HRPDC sends letter to Northam expressing concerns on lack of COVID-19 vaccinations

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission (HRPDC) voted to send a letter to Governor Ralph Northam expressing concerns about the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations in the Hampton Roads region.

The 47-member board unanimously approved the letter at its meeting on January 21. The Commission consists of elected and appointed officials from the region’s 17 local governments.

The letter is requesting that Northam immediately help increase the rate of vaccinations within the cities of Hampton Roads, parts of Isle of Wight County, Williamsburg, York, Southampton, Poquoson, James City, Franklin, and Gloucester.

“We are very concerned that the Commonwealth of Virginia currently ranks very low as compared to other states in the per capita rollout of vaccinations,” the letter states.

“Based on input from our localities, and the number of vaccines being made available to our communities, we estimate it would take at least 12 to 16 months for the population of Hampton Roads to be vaccinated. We can all agree that this is not acceptable.”

The letter explains that cities and counties across Hampton Roads have trained staff who can administer the vaccine as well as offer spaces to assist with large-scale vaccinations.

“We are mobilized and ready to move very quickly, but we need your assistance and the support of the Virginia Department of Health to provide our localities the necessary authority to offer this assistance.”

It continues to call on Northam to put agreements in place allowing the region to open clinics while using local staff to administer the vaccine to residents.

The letter comes around the same time that multiple cities in Hampton Roads announced they would be moving into phase 1b vaccine administration in the upcoming days.

Earlier this week, Peninsula city managers shared their frustration over the lack of COVID-19 vaccine availability in the region.

In a joint letter issued Monday afternoon, city managers on the Peninsula say they are trying their best to be as patient as they can while the Virginia Department of Health decides the next steps for vaccine rollout in the area.