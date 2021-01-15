How and where can local seniors get the COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s how to find out

Walgreens pharmacist Mindy Keeton delivers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot on Monday at the AHEPA apartments in Merrillville, Ind. (Kale Wilk/The Times via AP)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginians over age 65 have the green light from the governor to schedule appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine — but where and how do they do it?

“They keep telling us there is light at the end of the tunnel, now let’s show us the light,” Chesapeake resident Carol Hilton told 10 On Your Side.

Hilton is eager to roll up her sleeve, but frustrated by a lack of information on where to get the vaccine.

“We do listen to the governor’s comments when he comes on and we listened yesterday and it sounded so easy, ” she said.

She reached out to her pharmacist and her physician but neither had an answer.

So, 10 On Your Side reached out to the Virginia Department of Health. Eastern Region Pubic Information Officer Larry Hill explained that the answers are different depending on where you live. That’s because each health district controls its own vaccine rollout, and therefore timing per health district may be different.

“Every district across the state has different challenges in how to get the vaccinations done. For instance, some have a bigger population some have less resources,” Hill told WAVY.

When a district is ready to move into the next, phase he says they will notify the public how to get an appointment and where to go. They’ll do that via the media, their own websites and social media.

Hill says eventually the vaccine will make it to pharmacies and doctors’ offices, but now, he asks for everyone’s patience.

The Eastern Shore has already moved into the next Phase, 1b. Hampton Roads has not.

If you are not computer savvy or don’t have access, you can call your health department directly by finding the correct number on this directory.