ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Homebound people in Isle of Wight County will soon be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The county says paramedics will come to homes for bed-bound people and their caretakers.

Those interested are asked to call 757-365-6203 for details.

